Inventec appoints new chairman, president
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Inventec's board of directors has elected Tom Cho, currently chairman for affiliate company Inventec Solar Energy, as the new chairman and appointed Maurice Wu, currently company COO, as the new president, with both positions taking effect on June 16, according to the company.

Inventec's shareholders, at the 2017 meeting on June 16, approved the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of NT$1.45 (US$0.048) for 2016, accounting for 92.36% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.57.

Inventec will extend operations from notebooks, servers, smart hand-held devices, crystalline silicon solar cells and PV modules to AI (artificial intelligence), automotive electronics and medical electronic devices, new chairman Cho said. Inventec will lay more emphasis on profitability than on revenue growth, Cho noted.

Inventec Solar Energy will expand annual production capacity to 1.6GWp at the end of 2017, Cho indicated.

Affiliated hand-held device ODM Inventec Appliance has reportedly become an exclusive OEM of Apple's AirPods and HomePod, with the former already in production and the latter to come into production in the third quarter of 2017 at two factories in Shanghai and Nanjing, eastern China, according to industry sources. In response, Inventec Appliance president David Ho would not comment on the reporting but indicated the two factories are running at full capacity, with shipments scheduled for through the end of 2017. The two factories have been equipped with 1,000 robotic arms and 500 more arms and collaborative robots will be installed in 2017, Ho noted.

New Inventec chairman Tom Cho (right) and president Maurice Ho
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

