Worldwide cloud IT infrastructure spending grows 9.2% to US$32.6 billion in 2016, says IDC

Press release, April 7; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, vendor revenues from sales of infrastructure products (server, storage, and Ethernet switch) for cloud IT, including public and private cloud, grew by 9.2% on year to US$32.6 billion in 2016, with vendor revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 growing at 7.3% to US$9.2 billion.

Cloud IT infrastructure sales as a share of overall worldwide IT spending climbed to 37.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 33.4% a year ago. Revenues from infrastructure sales to private cloud grew by 10.2% to US$3.8 billion, and to public cloud by 5.3% to US$5.4 billion. In comparison, revenues in the traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure segment decreased 9% on year in the fourth quarter. Private cloud infrastructure growth was led by Ethernet switch at 52.7% on-year growth, followed by server at 9.3%, and storage at 3.6%. Public cloud growth was also led by Ethernet switch at 30% on-year growth, followed by server at 2.4% and a 2.1% decline in storage. In traditional IT deployments, storage declined the most (10.8% on year), with Ethernet switch and server declining 3.4% and 9%, respectively.

"Growth slowed to single digits in 2016 in the cloud IT infrastructure market as hyperscale cloud datacenter growth continued its pause," said Kuba Stolarski, research director for Computing Platforms at IDC. "Network upgrades continue to be the focus of public cloud deployments, as network bandwidth has become by far the largest bottleneck in cloud datacenters. After some delays for a few hyperscalers, datacenter buildouts and refresh are expected to accelerate throughout 2017, built on newer generation hardware, primarily using Intel's Skylake architecture."

From a regional perspective, vendor revenues from cloud IT infrastructure sales grew fastest in Japan at 42.3% on year in the fourth quarter of 2016, followed by Middle East and Africa at 33.6%, Canada at 16.6%, Western Europe at 15.6%, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) at 14.5%, Central and Eastern Europe at 11.6%, Latin America at 9.9%, and the US at 0.1%.

IDC: Top-5 vendor worldwide cloud IT infrastructure revenues, 4Q16 (US$m) Vendor 4Q16 revenues 4Q16 market share 4Q15 revenues 4Q15 market share Y/Y 1. Dell 1,587 17.3% 1,645 19.2% (3.5%) 2. HP 1,340 14.6% 1,381 16.2% (3%) 3. Cisco 1,032 11.3% 838 9.8% 23.1% 4. Huawei 416 4.5% 258 3% 61.4% 5. IBM 346 3.8% 357 4.2% (3%) 5. Lenovo 295 3.2% 275 3.2% 7.3% 5. NetApp 267 2.9% 257 3% 3.9% ODM direct 1,877 20.5% 1,926 22.5% (2.6%) Others 2,014 28.1% 1,613 25.1% 24.9% Total 9,173 100% 8,549 100% 7.3%

*Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the vendor revenue shares among two or more vendors.

*Note: The numbers exclude double counting of storage and servers

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

IDC: Top-5 vendor worldwide cloud IT infrastructure revenues, 2016 (US$m) Vendor 2016 revenues 2016 market share 2015 revenues 2015 market share Y/Y 1. Dell 5,747 17.6% 5,391 18.1% 6.6% 2. HP 5,311 16.3% 4,768 16% 11.4% 3. Cisco 3,783 11.6% 2,906 9.7% 30.2% 4. Huawei 1,205 3.7% 743 2.5% 62.3% 4. Lenovo 1,097 3.4% 990 3.3% 10.8% 4. IBM 1,017 3.1% 1,257 4.2% (19.1%) 4. NetApp 1,007 3.1% 1,036 3.5% (2.8%) ODM direct 6,733 20.7% 7,427 24.9% (9.3%) Others 6,694 20.5% 5,327 17.8% 25.7% Total 32,594 100% 29,845 100% 9.2%

*Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the vendor revenue shares among two or more vendors.

*Note: The numbers exclude double counting of storage and servers

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017