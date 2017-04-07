Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Worldwide cloud IT infrastructure spending grows 9.2% to US$32.6 billion in 2016, says IDC
Press release, April 7; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, vendor revenues from sales of infrastructure products (server, storage, and Ethernet switch) for cloud IT, including public and private cloud, grew by 9.2% on year to US$32.6 billion in 2016, with vendor revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 growing at 7.3% to US$9.2 billion.

Cloud IT infrastructure sales as a share of overall worldwide IT spending climbed to 37.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 33.4% a year ago. Revenues from infrastructure sales to private cloud grew by 10.2% to US$3.8 billion, and to public cloud by 5.3% to US$5.4 billion. In comparison, revenues in the traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure segment decreased 9% on year in the fourth quarter. Private cloud infrastructure growth was led by Ethernet switch at 52.7% on-year growth, followed by server at 9.3%, and storage at 3.6%. Public cloud growth was also led by Ethernet switch at 30% on-year growth, followed by server at 2.4% and a 2.1% decline in storage. In traditional IT deployments, storage declined the most (10.8% on year), with Ethernet switch and server declining 3.4% and 9%, respectively.

"Growth slowed to single digits in 2016 in the cloud IT infrastructure market as hyperscale cloud datacenter growth continued its pause," said Kuba Stolarski, research director for Computing Platforms at IDC. "Network upgrades continue to be the focus of public cloud deployments, as network bandwidth has become by far the largest bottleneck in cloud datacenters. After some delays for a few hyperscalers, datacenter buildouts and refresh are expected to accelerate throughout 2017, built on newer generation hardware, primarily using Intel's Skylake architecture."

From a regional perspective, vendor revenues from cloud IT infrastructure sales grew fastest in Japan at 42.3% on year in the fourth quarter of 2016, followed by Middle East and Africa at 33.6%, Canada at 16.6%, Western Europe at 15.6%, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) at 14.5%, Central and Eastern Europe at 11.6%, Latin America at 9.9%, and the US at 0.1%.

IDC: Top-5 vendor worldwide cloud IT infrastructure revenues, 4Q16 (US$m)

Vendor

4Q16 revenues

4Q16 market share

4Q15 revenues

4Q15 market share

Y/Y

1. Dell

1,587

17.3%

1,645

19.2%

(3.5%)

2. HP

1,340

14.6%

1,381

16.2%

(3%)

3. Cisco

1,032

11.3%

838

9.8%

23.1%

4. Huawei

416

4.5%

258

3%

61.4%

5. IBM

346

3.8%

357

4.2%

(3%)

5. Lenovo

295

3.2%

275

3.2%

7.3%

5. NetApp

267

2.9%

257

3%

3.9%

ODM direct

1,877

20.5%

1,926

22.5%

(2.6%)

Others

2,014

28.1%

1,613

25.1%

24.9%

Total

9,173

100%

8,549

100%

7.3%

*Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the vendor revenue shares among two or more vendors.
*Note: The numbers exclude double counting of storage and servers
Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

IDC: Top-5 vendor worldwide cloud IT infrastructure revenues, 2016 (US$m)

Vendor

2016 revenues

2016 market share

2015 revenues

2015 market share

Y/Y

1. Dell

5,747

17.6%

5,391

18.1%

6.6%

2. HP

5,311

16.3%

4,768

16%

11.4%

3. Cisco

3,783

11.6%

2,906

9.7%

30.2%

4. Huawei

1,205

3.7%

743

2.5%

62.3%

4. Lenovo

1,097

3.4%

990

3.3%

10.8%

4. IBM

1,017

3.1%

1,257

4.2%

(19.1%)

4. NetApp

1,007

3.1%

1,036

3.5%

(2.8%)

ODM direct

6,733

20.7%

7,427

24.9%

(9.3%)

Others

6,694

20.5%

5,327

17.8%

25.7%

Total

32,594

100%

29,845

100%

9.2%

*Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the vendor revenue shares among two or more vendors.
*Note: The numbers exclude double counting of storage and servers
Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

