Inventec 1Q17 profits impacted by exchange losses
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Inventec has announced net operating profits of NT$1.62 billion (US$53.79 million) for the first quarter, but the company's net profits were only NT$678 million after seeing foreign exchange losses of around NT$1.21 billion with EPS reaching only NT$0.19. The company expects the Taiwan currency's exchange rates to stabilize in the second quarter.

Inventec's consolidated revenues for the first quarter were down 12% sequentially, but up 5% on year to reach NT$99.75 billion.

Inventec's fellow competitors including Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics also suffered exchange losses in the first quarter. Compal had losses of NT$1.64 billion from currency exchange and Quanta NT$649 million.

Inventec pointed out that the Taiwan currency was appreciating so quickly that it was difficult for the company to avoid the impact, but the situation is expected to stabilize in the second quarter.

As for 2017, Inventec president Huang Kuo-chun expects the company's PC shipments to remain stable thanks to orders for enterprise products and its PC shipments in the second quarter will stay flat or grow by a single-digit percentage from a quarter ago.

Server products using Intel's next-generation Purley platform will begin mass production at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter and therefore the company will start seeing revenue contribution from related products, said Huang adding that the company's handheld product orders will also become a major growth driver for 2017.

Inventec Appliance president David Ho also noted that the company still expects its handheld device shipments to reach 70 million units in 2017 and the subsidiary currently has orders for products such as smartphones, smart stereo devices, wearables and headphones from over 10 major IT vendors worldwide.

As for the solar business, Inventec Solar Energy president Harry Hsieh has noted that the subsidiary had a weak first quarter because of decreased solar product prices, especially since the prices were greatly influenced by rising Taiwan dollar. Inventec Solar Energy has a high proportion of production in Taiwan and 70% of its costs, not including those for raw materials, are calculated in the Taiwan currency.

Hsieh noted that the prices are already showing signs of recovering in the second quarter and the subsidiary's operation in the second quarter is expected to improve from the first. Hsieh believes the solar business will have a chance to turn profitable if the Taiwan dollar stops appreciating.

The solar energy industry is also expected to see a new wave of elimination of weak companies in the second quarter as price competitions are expected to grow fierce, Hsieh added.

