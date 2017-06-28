EMEA server spending declines 12.7% on year in 1Q17, says IDC

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

IDC's EMEA Server Tracker shows that in the first quarter of 2017 the EMEA server market reported an on-year decline in vendor revenues of 12.7% to EUR2.7 billion (US$3.07 billion) and an on-year decrease of 1.4% in units shipped to just over 530,000. Looking at the EMEA market in euros, reported revenues in the first quarter of 2017 declined 9.6% on year.

When viewing the EMEA market by product, the biggest decline was seen in standard multinode shipments, which declined 46.6% on year. Custom multinode servers were a standout performer with 101.1% on-year shipment growth, along with custom rack optimized at 48.6%.

"The ODM market was the notable outperformer over the quarter, with revenue growth of 72.5% to reach 5.8% of market share in EMEA. Strong ODM growth is representative of the continued attraction of lower ASPs and greater flexibility in hardware customization," said Eckhardt Fischer, senior research analyst, European Infrastructure, IDC.

Regional highlights

In terms of vendors, HPE remained at the top of the Western European server market with 34% market share, though revenues for the firm fell 21.4% on year. Dell was the only major vendor to see growth in the first quarter of 2017 in Western Europe, reaching 21.4% market share.

"Server revenues in Western Europe continued to decline in the first quarter of 2017. In particular, IBM server revenues decreased 50.3% due to declining non-x86 shipments and a continuing trend for extended refresh cycles," said Michael Ceroici, research analyst, European Infrastructure, IDC.

From the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017, the only Western European countries with positive revenue growth were Ireland at 0.2% and Norway at 1.1%. Server markets in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland saw the poorest performance over the quarter, with revenue declines of more than 20%.

"Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMA) server revenues continued its negative trend, posting a decline of 6.3% on year to EUR523.73 million in the first quarter of 2017. While sales of non-86 servers declined 30% on year, x86 server sales declined only moderately by 3.2% on-year, benefiting from HW demand by cloud service providers. The Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) sub-region grew 7.2% on year with revenues of EUR231.14 million and was the only region in EMEA recording growth," said Jiri Helebrand, research manager, IDC CEMA.

"Economic stabilization in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, as well as large ODM deals in Russia contributed to growing HW sales in first quarter of year 2017. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) sub-region declined 14.8% on year to EUR292.59 million as the economic situation in the region remains challenging and many IT projects continue to be scaled backed. Positive developments were recorded in Israel, Kuwait, and Nigeria, which benefited from demand from the public sector, service providers, and the finance sector.”

IDC: Top-5 EMEA vendor revenues, 1Q17 (EURm) Vendor 1Q16 server revenues 1Q16 market share 1Q17 server revenues 1Q17 market share Y/Y HPE 1,123.7 37% 907 34.2% (19.3%) Dell EMC 536.1 17.7% 562.4 21.2% 4.9% Cisco 211.6 7% 198.5 7.5% (6.2%) Lenovo 196.8 6.5% 183.4 6.9% (6.8%) ODM direct 89.5 2.9% 154.3 5.8% 72.5% Others 879 28.9% 646.8 24.4% (26.4%) Total 3,036.7 100% 2,652.3 100% (12.7%)

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017