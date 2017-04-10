Compal, Inventec March notebook shipments up on month

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

ODM Compal Electronics shipped four million notebooks, while Inventec shipped 1.6 million units in March, growing 37.9% and 6.7% respectively on month, according to the companies.

Compal shipped 9.1 million notebooks in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 14.9% on quarter, while Inventec shipped 4.25 million units in the same period.

Compal has reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.115 billion (US$2.60 billion) for March, a 15-month high with growth of 38.72% on month and 13.70% on year, and NT$187.428 billion for January-March, slipping 14.56% on quarter but rising 6.1% on year.

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.546 billion (US$1.24 billion) for March, increasing 17.56% on month and 2.91% on year, and NT$99.755 billion for January-March, dropping 11.83% on quarter but growing 4.61% on year.

Compal Electronics, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Compal Inventec Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Mar-17 79,115 13.7% 37,546 2.9% Feb-17 57,034 11.9% 31,939 11% Jan-17 51,279 (8.6%) 30,271 0.6% Dec-16 71,669 (13.8%) 38,448 (0.3%) Nov-16 70,813 (9.1%) 37,644 3.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017