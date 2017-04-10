Compal, Inventec March notebook shipments up on month

ODM Compal Electronics shipped four million notebooks, while Inventec shipped 1.6 million units in March, growing 37.9% and 6.7% respectively on month, according to the companies.
Compal shipped 9.1 million notebooks in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 14.9% on quarter, while Inventec shipped 4.25 million units in the same period.
Compal has reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.115 billion (US$2.60 billion) for March, a 15-month high with growth of 38.72% on month and 13.70% on year, and NT$187.428 billion for January-March, slipping 14.56% on quarter but rising 6.1% on year.
Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.546 billion (US$1.24 billion) for March, increasing 17.56% on month and 2.91% on year, and NT$99.755 billion for January-March, dropping 11.83% on quarter but growing 4.61% on year.
Compal Electronics, Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Compal
Inventec
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Mar-17
|
79,115
|
13.7%
|
37,546
|
2.9%
|
Feb-17
|
57,034
|
11.9%
|
31,939
|
11%
|
Jan-17
|
51,279
|
(8.6%)
|
30,271
|
0.6%
|
Dec-16
|
71,669
|
(13.8%)
|
38,448
|
(0.3%)
|
Nov-16
|
70,813
|
(9.1%)
|
37,644
|
3.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017