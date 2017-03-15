Digitimes Research: Compal, MSI see increased AIO PC shipments in 2016

GigaDevice aims to take up 50% of memory products for feature phones
Bits + chips | 43min ago
Taipei government looking to transform city into test ground for IoT applications
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:14
ASMedia distributes dividends
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:13
IC demand from PC sector will not pick up until August
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12
Microsoft new Surface Book enters mass production
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12
China market: ZTE names new chairman
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10
Zhaoxin to roll out 16nm CPU in 2018
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10
KYE Systems suffers net loss per share of NT$1.09 for 2016
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:46
MediaTek to roll out 12nm product in 2H17
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42
Wistron NeWeb nets NT$5.95 per share for 2016
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42
Quanta Storage nets NT$1.72 per share for 2016
Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:37
- Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.
- 2015 global tablet demand forecast
This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.
- 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast
This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.