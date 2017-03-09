Everlight, Epistar see increased February revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Elctronics has reported February consolidated revenues of NT$2.140 billion (US$69.7 million), increasing 4.96% sequentially and 1.72% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.822 billion, growing 8.30% sequentially and 10.79% on year.

Everlight saw January-February consolidated revenues of NT$4.179 billion, slipping 7.40% on year. Epistar's January-February sum totaled NT$3.504 billion, falling 8.40%.

LED wafer, chip and packaging service provider Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$951 million for February, dipping 0.77% on month and 5.05% on year, and those of NT$1.910 billion for January-February dropped 12.38% on year.

3 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Everlight Electronics Epistar Lextar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Feb-17 2,140 1.7% 1,822 10.8% 951 (5.1%) Jan-17 2,039 (15.4%) 1,682 (22.9%) 958 (18.6%) Dec-16 2,535 (1.7%) 2,066 (4.3%) 1,053 (7.2%) Nov-16 2,653 4.5% 2,136 17.8% 1,139 (2.5%) Oct-16 2,411 3.9% 2,132 9.5% 1,141 (12.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017