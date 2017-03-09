Everlight, Epistar see increased February revenues

LED packaging service provider Everlight Elctronics has reported February consolidated revenues of NT$2.140 billion (US$69.7 million), increasing 4.96% sequentially and 1.72% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.822 billion, growing 8.30% sequentially and 10.79% on year.
Everlight saw January-February consolidated revenues of NT$4.179 billion, slipping 7.40% on year. Epistar's January-February sum totaled NT$3.504 billion, falling 8.40%.
LED wafer, chip and packaging service provider Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$951 million for February, dipping 0.77% on month and 5.05% on year, and those of NT$1.910 billion for January-February dropped 12.38% on year.
3 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Everlight Electronics
Epistar
Lextar
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Feb-17
|
2,140
|
1.7%
|
1,822
|
10.8%
|
951
|
(5.1%)
|
Jan-17
|
2,039
|
(15.4%)
|
1,682
|
(22.9%)
|
958
|
(18.6%)
|
Dec-16
|
2,535
|
(1.7%)
|
2,066
|
(4.3%)
|
1,053
|
(7.2%)
|
Nov-16
|
2,653
|
4.5%
|
2,136
|
17.8%
|
1,139
|
(2.5%)
|
Oct-16
|
2,411
|
3.9%
|
2,132
|
9.5%
|
1,141
|
(12.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017