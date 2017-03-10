Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
Lextar suffers net loss per share of NT$1.28 for 2016
MOPS, March 10; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

LED wafer, chip and packaging service provider Lextar Electronics has released its 2016 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$13.789 billion (US$434 million), gross margin of 5.69%, net operating loss of NT$682 million, net loss of NT$728 million and net loss per share of NT$1.28.

Lextar has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2016 and to write off 20 million treasury shares, equivalent to a 3.56% stake, to reduce paid-in capital to NT$5.423 billion.

The company also decided to buy back 35 million shares of its stock, equivalent to a 6.22% stake, at a price interval of NT$12.00-20.00 per share during March 10-May 9 and issue 55 million new shares to raise additional paid-in capital via open sale, private placement or floating GDR (global depository receipts).

