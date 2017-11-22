Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
Demand for LED automotive lighting rising in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Demand for LED automotive lighting in the China market keeps growing, with demand focusing on taillights, brake lights, direction indicators, dashboard displays and in-car lamps, according to industry sources.

In contrast, LED headlights have been adopted for only high-end automobile models in the China market, penetrating about 10% of all headlights.

Based on statistics by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, 22.957 million cars were produced in the country with 22.927 million units sold in the domestic market during January-October 2017, growing 4.3% and 4.1% respectively on year.

Taiwan-based vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has struck a deal with ZEO Electronic Technology, one of the three largest China-based makers of automotive taillights, for supplying the latter with over two million LED chips for automotive lighting in 10 months beginning the third quarter of 2017.

Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has also formed a strategic partnership with China-based LED packaging service provider Hongli Zhihui for 4-year supply of LED chips for automotive lighting.

