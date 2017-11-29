China to crack down on faulty rooftop PV systems

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Some provincial governments in China, such as Shanxi, Zhejiang and Shandong, have taken action to demolish residential rooftop PV systems with problems, according to China-based media reports.

There have been fraud schemes where residential building owners have been tricked into agreeing to have PV systems built on their rooftops in return for free electricity. But the schemes' main aim is to obtain government subsidies and these systems have been built using substandard PV modules and materials. Such jerry-built rooftop PV systems are the targets of demolition by the provincial governments, reports said.

The local governments are also seeking to demolish rooftop PV systems that violate building codes or pose potential danger.