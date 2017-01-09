Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
China PV project winners seeking to use less efficient modules
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Some of the firms selected by the China government to construct model PV power stations in projects with total installation capacity of 5.5GWp are mulling using less efficient PV modules due to price concerns, according to China-based media reports.

The China government demands that poly-Si and mono-Si solar cells used to make PV modules for the projects have minimum energy conversion rates of 16.5% and 17% respectively. When bidding for the projects, most competitors planned to adopt mono-Si PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) modules with power output of 290-295W per module.

However, prices for such high-efficiency PV modules have risen and consequently some of the project winners, in order to reduce costs, are considering adopting less expensive modules that are lower in efficiency but still meet the minimum requirements.

But it is raising concerns about unfairness to those who lost out in the bidding process, and local governments have ben urged not to permit such changes, the reports said.

As first-tier China-based makers will begin volume production of PERC cells in third-quarter 2017, other project winners will defer procurement of PV modules until mid-2017 in anticipation of price drops, the reports added.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: China PV

Realtime news

  • Innolux ships 10.15 large-size panels in December

    Displays - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei

    Displays | 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link