China PV project winners seeking to use less efficient modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Some of the firms selected by the China government to construct model PV power stations in projects with total installation capacity of 5.5GWp are mulling using less efficient PV modules due to price concerns, according to China-based media reports.

The China government demands that poly-Si and mono-Si solar cells used to make PV modules for the projects have minimum energy conversion rates of 16.5% and 17% respectively. When bidding for the projects, most competitors planned to adopt mono-Si PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) modules with power output of 290-295W per module.

However, prices for such high-efficiency PV modules have risen and consequently some of the project winners, in order to reduce costs, are considering adopting less expensive modules that are lower in efficiency but still meet the minimum requirements.

But it is raising concerns about unfairness to those who lost out in the bidding process, and local governments have ben urged not to permit such changes, the reports said.

As first-tier China-based makers will begin volume production of PERC cells in third-quarter 2017, other project winners will defer procurement of PV modules until mid-2017 in anticipation of price drops, the reports added.