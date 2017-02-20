China adds PV installation capacity of 34.54GWp in 2016, says CPIA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

A total PV installation capacity of 34.54GWp in power-generating stations and distributed systems was completed around China in 2016, accounting for 47% of the global total, according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

PV power generation in China totaled 66.2 billion kWh in 2016, accounting for 1.3% of total power generation of all types. However, 7.4 billion kWh or 11.18% of PV power generation was wasted, mostly in northwestern China and parts of northern China, due to insufficient local grid capacity. In addition, total overdue payments of PV feed-in subsidies from the central and local governments increased from CNY40 billion (US$6.37 billion) at the end of 2015 to CNY60 billion at the end of 2016.

China-based makers of polysilicon, solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, crystalline silicon solar cells and PV modules expanded production capacities by 17.6%, 31.0%, 19.5% and 15.7% respectively on year in 2016. Prices for polysilicon dropped from US$18/kg to US$10/kg, and PV module prices from US$0.65/W to US$0.35/W in 2016.

Total PV installation capacity for PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems to be completed in 2017 is estimated at about 20GWp. Since the China government will lower PV feed-in tariffs beginning July 1, installation is expected to be in rush in the first half of 2017 and then significantly drop in the second half.