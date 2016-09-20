China lacks funds to subsidize renewable energy

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

The China government is short of the funds required to subsidize generation of renewable energy, mainly PV and wind power, with the gap reaching a cumulative amount of CNY55 billion (US$8.27 billion) at the end of June 2016 and is estimated to increase to CNY60 billion by the end of the year, China-based media cited the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) as indicating.

The funds mainly come from extra charges attached to standard power prices specifically for using renewable energy and NDRC has hiked the extra charge rate by five times to CNY0.19/kWh at present.

The shortage of the funds is mainly because it is difficult to further hike the extra charge rate amid general appeal for lowering power prices to reduce operating cost. Furthermore, users with their own power-generating facilities do not accept extra charges on consumption of self-generated power.

Waste of renewable energy is also related to the fund shortage. Due to insufficient local power grids or inappropriate operation, as much as 32.3 billion kWh of wind-generated electricity was not on grids and wasted in first-half 2016 around China; 47% and 45% was wasted in Gansu Province, northern China, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, respectively. In addition, 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion kWh of PV-generated electricity was wasted in Gansu and Xinjiang respectively in 2015.

The China government has set 2020 target cumulative installation capacity of 1,500GWp for PV power, 250GWp for wind power and that of 5GWp for solar thermal power.