Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 12:57 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
24°C
China lacks funds to subsidize renewable energy
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

The China government is short of the funds required to subsidize generation of renewable energy, mainly PV and wind power, with the gap reaching a cumulative amount of CNY55 billion (US$8.27 billion) at the end of June 2016 and is estimated to increase to CNY60 billion by the end of the year, China-based media cited the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) as indicating.

The funds mainly come from extra charges attached to standard power prices specifically for using renewable energy and NDRC has hiked the extra charge rate by five times to CNY0.19/kWh at present.

The shortage of the funds is mainly because it is difficult to further hike the extra charge rate amid general appeal for lowering power prices to reduce operating cost. Furthermore, users with their own power-generating facilities do not accept extra charges on consumption of self-generated power.

Waste of renewable energy is also related to the fund shortage. Due to insufficient local power grids or inappropriate operation, as much as 32.3 billion kWh of wind-generated electricity was not on grids and wasted in first-half 2016 around China; 47% and 45% was wasted in Gansu Province, northern China, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, northwestern China, respectively. In addition, 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion kWh of PV-generated electricity was wasted in Gansu and Xinjiang respectively in 2015.

The China government has set 2020 target cumulative installation capacity of 1,500GWp for PV power, 250GWp for wind power and that of 5GWp for solar thermal power.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Collaborative robots expected to boost Industry 4.0

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 22:08

  • Demand for OLED TVs to take off if prices fall to about 2 times the price of Ultra HD LCD TVs

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 22:04

  • Epistar, San'an Optoelectronics factories in Xiamen affected by Typhoon Meranti

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 22:00

  • ITRI forms 3D printing application industry alliance

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:58

  • FET unveils first 5G laboratory in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:57

  • Nvidia to host GTC Taipei starting September 21

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:55

  • China's GigaDevice reportedly buys plant from Memoright

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:53

  • Acer to release VR backpack for 2017, targeting B2B market

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:50

  • TPK Holding to work overtime to make up for delay in production of iPhone 7 touch panels due to typhoon

    Before Going to Press | Sep 19, 21:41

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link