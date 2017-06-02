Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
Production value of Taiwan communication industry to dip 4% in 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 2 June 2017]

The production value of Taiwan's communication industry, which includes handset products and overseas shipments of communication parts and components, is expected to reach NT$2.96 trillion (US$98.349 billion) in 2017, down 4% from a year earlier, according to the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

Taiwan's total output of handsets is expected to decline 6.9% on year to 330 million units in 2017, pushing down total production value by 6.7% to NT$1.9 trillion, MIC indicated.

Smartphones shipped by Taiwan-based brands and OEMs reached only 72 million units in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 35.5% on quarter as shipments of OEM models, notably iPhone 7 devices, were lower than expected, and brand vendors failed to launch new flagship models.

Taiwan's shipments of 4G CPE (customer-premises equipment) devices, including LTE CPE and LTE Mi-Fi products, are expected to total 5.6 million units in 2017, valued at NT$10.9 billion, decreasing 13% from a year earlier.

Shipments of WLAN devices are expected to grow 6.1% in volume and 0.8% in value in 2017, MIC indicated.

The production value of small cell base stations will reach NT$6.2 billion in 2017, down 4.7% from a year earlier as mobile telecom operators have shifted their focus to deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Despite increasing demand for G.Fast and DOCSIS 3.1 products, the production value of broadband CPE devices is likely to decline 4.7% on year in 2017, from NT$148.1 billion a year earlier, mainly due to fluctuations in the local currency.

However, the production value of STBs will decline 5.1% on year to NT$138.1 billion in 2017 compared to NT$145.5 billion a year earlier due to a rising ratio of low-margin models, MIC noted.

OEM production of switch products is expected to reach NT$148.5 billion in 2017, increasing 8.5% from a year ago.

Production of smart bracelet products will grow 7.8% to NT$118.3 billion in 2017 thanks to orders from Garmin, Apple and Fitbit.

MIC also expects the production value of HMD (head-mounted display) VR devices will surge 53% to NT$7.2 billion in 2017 on orders from Google, Microsoft and Oculus, and the introduction of standalone VR devices by local brands.

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 18min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link