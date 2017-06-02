Production value of Taiwan communication industry to dip 4% in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 2 June 2017]

The production value of Taiwan's communication industry, which includes handset products and overseas shipments of communication parts and components, is expected to reach NT$2.96 trillion (US$98.349 billion) in 2017, down 4% from a year earlier, according to the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

Taiwan's total output of handsets is expected to decline 6.9% on year to 330 million units in 2017, pushing down total production value by 6.7% to NT$1.9 trillion, MIC indicated.

Smartphones shipped by Taiwan-based brands and OEMs reached only 72 million units in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 35.5% on quarter as shipments of OEM models, notably iPhone 7 devices, were lower than expected, and brand vendors failed to launch new flagship models.

Taiwan's shipments of 4G CPE (customer-premises equipment) devices, including LTE CPE and LTE Mi-Fi products, are expected to total 5.6 million units in 2017, valued at NT$10.9 billion, decreasing 13% from a year earlier.

Shipments of WLAN devices are expected to grow 6.1% in volume and 0.8% in value in 2017, MIC indicated.

The production value of small cell base stations will reach NT$6.2 billion in 2017, down 4.7% from a year earlier as mobile telecom operators have shifted their focus to deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Despite increasing demand for G.Fast and DOCSIS 3.1 products, the production value of broadband CPE devices is likely to decline 4.7% on year in 2017, from NT$148.1 billion a year earlier, mainly due to fluctuations in the local currency.

However, the production value of STBs will decline 5.1% on year to NT$138.1 billion in 2017 compared to NT$145.5 billion a year earlier due to a rising ratio of low-margin models, MIC noted.

OEM production of switch products is expected to reach NT$148.5 billion in 2017, increasing 8.5% from a year ago.

Production of smart bracelet products will grow 7.8% to NT$118.3 billion in 2017 thanks to orders from Garmin, Apple and Fitbit.

MIC also expects the production value of HMD (head-mounted display) VR devices will surge 53% to NT$7.2 billion in 2017 on orders from Google, Microsoft and Oculus, and the introduction of standalone VR devices by local brands.