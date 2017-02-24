Taiwan starts LWA 4G+Wi-Fi commercial operation

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), networking/communication device maker SerComm, IC design house MediaTek and smartphone vendor HTC have jointly announced the beginning of commercial operation of LTE-WLAN Aggregation (LWA) 4G+Wi-Fi services, with CHT becoming the first such operator around the world.

While 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) completed specification of LWA 4G+WiFi technology standards in June 2016, CHT, SerComm, MediaTek and HTC in April 2016 signed for cooperation to boost LWA 4G+Wi-Fi in Taiwan, CHT said. LWA 4G+WiFi enables seamless switches between LTE (4G) networks and Wi-Fi hot spots for Wi-Fi to offload large mobile Internet-access traffic on LTE networks, CHT noted. LWA 4G+Wi-Fi is particularly able to hike mobile Internet-access speeds in areas with large data traffic and indoor environment.

Through CHT's 4G network on a 2600MHz frequency band unit with 20MHz bandwidth in combination with LWA Small Cell base stations jointly developed by SerComm and CHT, field testing of LWA 4G+Wi-Fi access to the Internet using HTC-developed smartphone U Play equipped with MediaTek-developed Helio P10 8-core processor showed download speeds of 395-435Mbps, higher than those for carrier aggregation of two or three frequency band units, CHT indicated.

CHT will initially provide LWA 4G+Wi-Fi services in Taipei City and New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, using CHT's existing Wi-Fi access points and deploying LWA Small Cell base stations at CHT retail stores and backhaul of 500Mbps.

CHT, SerComm, MediaTek and HTC will exhibit respective products or services at the Mobile World Congress during February 27-March 2.