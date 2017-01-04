Digitimes Research: China touch panel makers step into other product lines

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

First-tier China-based touch panel makers, in view of decreased orders for projected capacitive touch solutions (out-cell) used in smartphones due to increasing adoption of in-cell and on-cell touch solutions, have extended production to full bonding of TFT-LCD display panels and touch modules, cover glass, fingerprint recognition modules, iris recognition modules, industrial and automotive displays, according to Digitimes Research.

For example, Shenzhen O-film Touch has developed air touch and force sensing technologies, Jiangxi Holitech Technology has stepped into production of electronic labels, Chung Hua EELY Enterprise has developed touch panels made of a metal mesh layer and a silver nanowire layer for combination with flexible AMOLED panels, Digitimes Research indicated. Cover glass maker Lens Technology has developed algorithm for fingerprint and iris recognition and won adoption for smartphones from Samsung Electronics, Microsoft and Fujitsu.

In contrast with touch panel makers, touch IC design houses, such as US-based Synaptics, Taiwan-based FocalTech Systems and Himax Technologies and China-based Goodix, have gained footholds in the market segment of in-cell touch solutions. Taiwan-based Parade Technologies has developed integrated display driver IC and touch IC solutions and promoted such solutions among China-based LTPS TFT-LCD panel makers.