Global LCD TV panel shipments in February down on month, up on year, says WitsView
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

There were 18.71 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in February 2017, decreasing 5.8% on month but increasing 4.6% on year, according to WitsView.

Shipments of 65-inch LCD TV panels in February, however, grew 4% on month due to strong demand from China-based LCD TV vendors.

LCD TV panel shipments in March will rise 10% on month while first-quarter shipments will drop 11-12% on quarter, WitsView noted.

WitsView: LCD TV panel maker shipments, February 2017 (m units)

Company

Amount

M/M

LG Display

3.85

(10.1%)

Innolux

3.13

(1.9%)

BOE Technology

2.93

(6.2%)

CSOT

2.80

(7.8%)

Samsung Display

2.72

(5.5%)

AUO

2.10

(5.3%)

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

