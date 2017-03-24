Global LCD TV panel shipments in February down on month, up on year, says WitsView

There were 18.71 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in February 2017, decreasing 5.8% on month but increasing 4.6% on year, according to WitsView.
Shipments of 65-inch LCD TV panels in February, however, grew 4% on month due to strong demand from China-based LCD TV vendors.
LCD TV panel shipments in March will rise 10% on month while first-quarter shipments will drop 11-12% on quarter, WitsView noted.
|
WitsView: LCD TV panel maker shipments, February 2017 (m units)
|
Company
|
Amount
|
M/M
|
LG Display
|
3.85
|
(10.1%)
|
Innolux
|
3.13
|
(1.9%)
|
BOE Technology
|
2.93
|
(6.2%)
|
CSOT
|
2.80
|
(7.8%)
|
Samsung Display
|
2.72
|
(5.5%)
|
AUO
|
2.10
|
(5.3%)
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017