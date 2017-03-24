Global LCD TV panel shipments in February down on month, up on year, says WitsView

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

There were 18.71 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in February 2017, decreasing 5.8% on month but increasing 4.6% on year, according to WitsView.

Shipments of 65-inch LCD TV panels in February, however, grew 4% on month due to strong demand from China-based LCD TV vendors.

LCD TV panel shipments in March will rise 10% on month while first-quarter shipments will drop 11-12% on quarter, WitsView noted.

WitsView: LCD TV panel maker shipments, February 2017 (m units) Company Amount M/M LG Display 3.85 (10.1%) Innolux 3.13 (1.9%) BOE Technology 2.93 (6.2%) CSOT 2.80 (7.8%) Samsung Display 2.72 (5.5%) AUO 2.10 (5.3%)

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017