258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, says Sigmaintell

There were 258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 2.5% on year, and the corresponding total area of 130 million square meters increased 8.0% because average panel size of 42.7-inch rose 2.1-inch, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.
32-inch LCD TV panels accounted for 30% of shipments, 39- to 45-inch units for nearly 30%, 55-inch units for 12.4% and 65-inch units for 3%.
|
Sigmaintell: Globally largest LCD TV panel makers, 2016
|
Company
|
Share of global shipments
|
2015
|
2016
|
LG Display
|
20.6%
|
20.6%
|
Samsung Display
|
19.1%
|
18.3%
|
Innolux
|
18.5%
|
15.9%
|
BOE Technology
|
13.1%
|
15.4%
|
China Star Optoelectronics Technology
|
9.5%
|
12.7%
|
AU Optronics
|
10.2%
|
10.5%
Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017