Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 17:27 (GMT+8)
258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, says Sigmaintell
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

There were 258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 2.5% on year, and the corresponding total area of 130 million square meters increased 8.0% because average panel size of 42.7-inch rose 2.1-inch, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

32-inch LCD TV panels accounted for 30% of shipments, 39- to 45-inch units for nearly 30%, 55-inch units for 12.4% and 65-inch units for 3%.

Sigmaintell: Globally largest LCD TV panel makers, 2016

Company

Share of global shipments

2015

2016

LG Display

20.6%

20.6%

Samsung Display

19.1%

18.3%

Innolux

18.5%

15.9%

BOE Technology

13.1%

15.4%

China Star Optoelectronics Technology

9.5%

12.7%

AU Optronics

10.2%

10.5%

Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

