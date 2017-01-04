258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, says Sigmaintell

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

There were 258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 2.5% on year, and the corresponding total area of 130 million square meters increased 8.0% because average panel size of 42.7-inch rose 2.1-inch, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

32-inch LCD TV panels accounted for 30% of shipments, 39- to 45-inch units for nearly 30%, 55-inch units for 12.4% and 65-inch units for 3%.

Sigmaintell: Globally largest LCD TV panel makers, 2016 Company Share of global shipments 2015 2016 LG Display 20.6% 20.6% Samsung Display 19.1% 18.3% Innolux 18.5% 15.9% BOE Technology 13.1% 15.4% China Star Optoelectronics Technology 9.5% 12.7% AU Optronics 10.2% 10.5%

Source: Sigmaintell Consulting, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017