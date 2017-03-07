19.63 million LCD TV panels shipped in January, says Sigmaintell

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

There were 19.63 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in January, decreasing 8.4% on month and 1.3% on year, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.

However, shipments of 32- and 40-inch LCD TV panels slipped 18.6% and 13.7% respectively on year while those of 49- and 65-inch units hiked 105% and 103%, reflecting fast growing demand for large-size applications and shrinking demand for small ones.

Samsung Display and LG Display shifted focus to high-end LCD TV panels, with 4K units accounting for over 50% and nearly 50% respectively of their total shipments. Due to strong demand from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, TV panel supply from Samsung Display and LG Display are tight. Meanwhile, BOE Technology has reduced output of 32-inch LCD TV panels.

The LCD TV panel market faces two uncertainties: Prices have risen to so high a level that demand from TV vendors may significantly drop if prices further rise; production capacity for handset and IT applications, due to decreasing demand, may be shifted to support TV panel production, Sigmaintell analyzed.