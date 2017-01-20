TV panel demand, supply to drop in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

Due to off-season effects and large cumulative price increases, global demand for LCD TV panels in the first quarter of 2017 will decrease 15.8% on quarter, while global production capacity in panel area will shrink 2.6% on quarter. 60 million LCD TV panels will be shipped globally, slipping 9.4%, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

In terms of screen size, the decrease in demand for 32-and 55-inch LCD TV panels will be larger than the decrease in supply, while the decrease in demand for 40- to 45-inch units will be approximately the same as in supply. However, demand for 49-, 50- and 65-inch LCD TV panels will increase resulting in tight supply.

Among LCD TV vendors, China-based vendors will generally reduce panel procurement in the first quarter of 2017. Demand from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will remain strong.