40-inch and above TV panel prices up in January, says WitsView

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

January prices for 40- and 43-inch LCD TV panels are up US$2-3 on month, 49- and 50-inch units by US$3-5, and 65-inch units by US$5-10, according to WitsView.

The large price hike for 65-inch panels was because LCD TV vendors have shifted marketing to 65-inch models due to larger price hikes for smaller panels, and China-based makers' yield rates for 65-inch LCD TV panels have been relatively low, WitsView said. Consequently, supply of 65-inch LCD TV panels has become tight.

However, January prices for 55-inch LCD TV panels remain unchanged and 32-inch units dropped US$1.

January prices for notebook HD and Full HD TN LCD panels are up US$0.20-0.50, while LCD monitor panels are flat.