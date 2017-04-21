61.1 million TV panels to be supplied globally in 2Q17, says Sigmaintell

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

There will be 61.1 million TV panels supplied globally in the second quarter of 2017, increasing 2.8% on quarter but decreasing 4.4% on year, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

In comparison, global TV panel demand will grow 2.7% on quarter, with the growth to come from 23.6- and 32-inch units in emerging markets and 55-inch and above units to be procured by international TV vendors, especially LG Electronics and Sony, Sigmaintell said. However, demand for 39- to 43-inch TV panels will drop because prices have risen to a high level.

To cope with estimated changes in demand, TV panel makers have adjusted production. For example, Taiwan-based Innolux has shifted production capacity for 39.5- and 42-inch TV panels to produce 65- and 23.6-inch units, and Japan-based Sakai Display Products has reduced production of 40-inch TV panels and increased output of 60-inch units.

In the second quarter, 65-inch TV panels will remain in tight supply and thus prices are expected to rise slightly on quarter. Prices for 39- to 43-inch units may drop slightly and prices for other sizes are expected to remain unchanged.