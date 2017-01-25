Over 260 million TV panels shipped in 2016, says WitsView

There were 260.41 million TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 3.5% on year, but the corresponding total panel area grew 6.5% as average size increased by 2.2-inch to 43.6-inch, according to WitsView.
WitsView forecasts TV panel shipments in 2017 at 257.80 million units, down 1.0% on year. However, demand for 60-inch and 70-inch TVs will shift to that for 65-inch and 75-inch sets respectively in 2017, and consequently, average TV screen size will rise to 45.4-inch and total TV panel area shipments in the year will grow 7.6% on year.
|
Leading TV panel makers' shipments, 2016 (m units)
|
Company
|
Unit shipment
|
Y/Y
|
Area shipment Y/Y
|
LG Display
|
52.94
|
(4.3%)
|
5.3%
|
Samsung Display
|
46.80
|
(8.1%)
|
N/A
|
BOE Technology
|
43.64
|
22.4%
|
33.5%
|
Innolux
|
41.73
|
(19.3%)
|
(6.3%)
|
CSOT
|
33.09
|
29.7%
|
55.3%
|
AUO
|
27.22
|
0.2%
|
10.7%
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017