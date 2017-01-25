Over 260 million TV panels shipped in 2016, says WitsView

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

There were 260.41 million TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 3.5% on year, but the corresponding total panel area grew 6.5% as average size increased by 2.2-inch to 43.6-inch, according to WitsView.

WitsView forecasts TV panel shipments in 2017 at 257.80 million units, down 1.0% on year. However, demand for 60-inch and 70-inch TVs will shift to that for 65-inch and 75-inch sets respectively in 2017, and consequently, average TV screen size will rise to 45.4-inch and total TV panel area shipments in the year will grow 7.6% on year.

Leading TV panel makers' shipments, 2016 (m units) Company Unit shipment Y/Y Area shipment Y/Y LG Display 52.94 (4.3%) 5.3% Samsung Display 46.80 (8.1%) N/A BOE Technology 43.64 22.4% 33.5% Innolux 41.73 (19.3%) (6.3%) CSOT 33.09 29.7% 55.3% AUO 27.22 0.2% 10.7%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017