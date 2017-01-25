Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
Over 260 million TV panels shipped in 2016, says WitsView
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

There were 260.41 million TV panels shipped globally in 2016, decreasing 3.5% on year, but the corresponding total panel area grew 6.5% as average size increased by 2.2-inch to 43.6-inch, according to WitsView.

WitsView forecasts TV panel shipments in 2017 at 257.80 million units, down 1.0% on year. However, demand for 60-inch and 70-inch TVs will shift to that for 65-inch and 75-inch sets respectively in 2017, and consequently, average TV screen size will rise to 45.4-inch and total TV panel area shipments in the year will grow 7.6% on year.

Leading TV panel makers' shipments, 2016 (m units)

Company

Unit shipment

Y/Y

Area shipment Y/Y

LG Display

52.94

(4.3%)

5.3%

Samsung Display

46.80

(8.1%)

N/A

BOE Technology

43.64

22.4%

33.5%

Innolux

41.73

(19.3%)

(6.3%)

CSOT

33.09

29.7%

55.3%

AUO

27.22

0.2%

10.7%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

