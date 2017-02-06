65-inch TV panel prices up US$5-10 in February, says WitsView

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

February prices for 65-inch LCD TV panels have increased US$5-10 on month, while pricing for 49- or 50-inch units has hiked US$2-3, according to WitsView.

The price hike for the 65-inch segment has been prompted mainly by Samsung Electronics and China-based LCD TV vendors' shift of demand from 60-inch panels to 65-inch units due to Sharp ending supply of 60-inch panels for Samsung beginning 2017, WitsView said.

As there have been relatively sharp increases in 40- to 43-inch panel pricing, TV vendors have shifted demand to 49- and 50-inch units and consequently pushed up prices, WitsView indicated.

February prices notebook panels have risen US$0.2-0.5 on month while those for monitor applications remain unchanged, WitsView noted.