Foxconn reaffirms US$5 billion investment in India
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Amid concerns Foxconn is reconsidering plans to set up a mobile handset in India, the Taiwan manufacturing firm has reportedly met with ministers from the state of Maharashtra where it reaffirmed its intent to invest US$5 billion in the state, according to multiple media reports out of India.

The Hindu Business Line is reporting that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Foxconn in order to discuss helping the company identify suitable industrial land parcels in the state.

After the meeting, the office of the chief minister of Maharashtra tweeted that Foxconn reiterated its plans to set up a production facility in Maharashtra and is committed to the investment outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) it signed approximately 18 months ago.

In August 2015 Foxconn signed the MOU with the Maharashtra government, stating it would invest US$5 billion in the state, and that 1,500 acres of land were to be provided to the manufacturing giant.

However, plans for the mobile handset plant reportedly ran into delays and there were some worries Foxconn would pull out and not honor the MOU. The plant was said to be used for manufacturing mobile handsets and notebooks for InFocus.

