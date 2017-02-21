Foxconn turns to China, initiates large-scale recruitment for company

China-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Taiwan-based EMS provider Foxconn Electronics has kicked off recruitment of 12,000 university graduates and 6,000 graduates of senior high schools and junior vocational colleges in China, with the goal for the university graduates being to cultivate engineers for e-commerce, information technology, industrial IoT (Internet of Things), artificial intelligence, Big Data, robotics, automation, new materials, mechanical engineering and precision mold applications. The recruiting of the other graduates is meant to build up staff at the company's more than 30 factories around China, according to China-based media reports.

In line with the recruitment, Foxconn Electronics has drawn up 3-year educational and training plans specifically for university graduate recruits, paving the way for them to stand a chance of becoming executives at Foxconn in the future.

Foxconn Electronics chairman Terry Gou stressed that recruited university graduates should begin at the lowest level in terms of job positions and work for projects undertaken in cooperation with major clients in order to cultivate their knowledge of smart manufacturing, R&D of technologies, product design, industrial IoT, technological services and e-commerce. Gou hopes that these recruits can become executives and leaders in China's economy in the future.

Foxconn recruitment notices for entry-level manual labor jobs at its factories in Shenzhen offer a starting monthly salary about CNY2,400 (US$350), with salary increasing to CNY4,000 with overtime, according to the South China Morning Post.

Foxconn Electronics will continue investing in China and aims to transform itself to become a leading provider of industrial IoT and IoV (Internet of Vehicles) solutions based in southern China. In addition, Foxconn Electronics aims to create a smart ecosystem for daily life covering work, education, entertainment, social network, security, health and medical care, asset trade and shopping, environmental protection and traffic safety.

As shipments of the iPhone 7 series are past their peak level, Foxconn Electronics has temporarily stopped operations of many iPhone production lines and shifted workers to other production lines. However, many workers are reluctant to shift and thus have chosen resignation and this is possibly one of the reasons behind the recruitment, local media reports surmised.