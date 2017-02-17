Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Foxconn subscribes to Lytro fund-raising project, says paper
Commercial Times, February 17; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Foxconn Electronics reportedly has participated in the latest round of a fund-raising project initiated by US-based light field camera maker Lytro, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Lytron aims to raise US$60 million in new capital via the fund-raising plan, said the paper, indicating that participants of the project also include Singapore-based investment firm EDBI and China-based Huayi Media.

In addition to catering to the smartphone sector, light field cameras can also be used in VR, AR (augmented reality) and industrial applications, said the paper.

Taking a stake in Lytro is part of Foxconn's deployment in the camera module sector. Earlier, Foxconn joined in a fund-raising project tendered by Israel-based Corephotonics, which specializes in dual-lens cameras, noted the paper.

Yilan Science Park
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link