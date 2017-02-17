Foxconn subscribes to Lytro fund-raising project, says paper

Commercial Times, February 17; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Foxconn Electronics reportedly has participated in the latest round of a fund-raising project initiated by US-based light field camera maker Lytro, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Lytron aims to raise US$60 million in new capital via the fund-raising plan, said the paper, indicating that participants of the project also include Singapore-based investment firm EDBI and China-based Huayi Media.

In addition to catering to the smartphone sector, light field cameras can also be used in VR, AR (augmented reality) and industrial applications, said the paper.

Taking a stake in Lytro is part of Foxconn's deployment in the camera module sector. Earlier, Foxconn joined in a fund-raising project tendered by Israel-based Corephotonics, which specializes in dual-lens cameras, noted the paper.