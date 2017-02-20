Foxconn chairman pledges shares for loans

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Foxconn Electronics chairman Terry Gou has pledged a total of 430 million Foxconn shares as collateral to borrow loans from three banks, according to data released by Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Based on Foxconn's closing price of NT$84.30 on January 3, the date which the transaction was completed, the 430 million shares were valued at NT$36.25 billion (US$1.117 billion).

Gou is believed to have secured over NT$20 billion from the three banks, as borrowers normally can get loans worth 50-70% of the collateral they provide. The three banks are UBS Taipei branch, Cathay United Bank and Taishin International Bank.

The loans are likely to be used to finance Foxconn's plans to build flat panel plants in the US and China, according to industry sources.