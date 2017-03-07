Advantech enjoys over 9% on-year growth in February revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Advantech has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.96 billion (US$95.67 million) for February, down by 2.5% from January, but up 9.38% from the same month a year ago. The company's combined consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2017 were NT$5.99 billion, down only 0.02% on year.

Advantech also reported its 2016 net profits of NT$5.69 billion and EPS of NT$8.96 and is planning to issue dividends of NT$6.30 in cash.

In February, Advantech's revenues from the Greater China, North Asia (Japan and South Korea) and emerging markets had strong growths. In terms of business group, the company's Industrial Automation Group (IAG), Applied Computing Group (ACG) and Intelligent Systems Group (ISG) all achieved impressive results.

As for Advantech chairman KC Liu's idea of forming an alliance with the company's upstream and downstream partners to push into the Internet of Things (IoT) market, some market watchers pointed out that Advantech's partners are mostly still observing and are unlikely to make a move until the organization has become firmer.

Advantech also announced to sell three million shares in Advantech-LNC Technology at a price of NT$18 and will sell them to the operating team of Advantech-LNC to boost its morale. However, Advantech will still have a nearly 80% stake in Advantech-LNC.

To simplify its business structure and integrate its resources, the company will also disband a subsidiary in China handling automated technology development, but related businesses will be transferred to Advantech's branch office in Beijing, China.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes file photo