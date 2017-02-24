Taipei, Saturday, February 25, 2017 02:02 (GMT+8)
Advantech sets up WISE-PaaS Marketplace as IoT application store
Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Industrial computing device maker and solution provider Advantech has established WISE-PaaS Marketplace, an open platform for providing on-demand IoT software solutions, according to the company.

WISE-PaaS is an open platform built on Advantech-developed edge intelligent servers. WISE-PaaS Marketplace allows customers to flexibly create on-demand environments with standardized data formats based on the MQTT (message queuing telemetry transport) protocol and RESTful API that can be utilized by a variety of terminal devices.

Modules available on the WISE-PaaS Marketplace are like interlocking plastic bricks and can be flexibly combined because all modules are mutually compatible in terms of API and data structures. Users can make unique combinations of application modules based on their needs and even produce SRPs (solution ready packages) catering to specific tasks which can be downloaded by other marketplace users.

There are two purposes for setting up WISE-PaaS Marketplace: one is to quicken adoption of cloud-based software for use in remote production equipment management, and the other is to create a single market able to meet diverse needs.

Currently, the software available on WISE-PaaS Marketplace consists of in-house-developed applications, software for which Advantech is a sales agent, as well as solutions developed by invited partners. In the future, WISE-PaaS Marketplace will be opened to independent third-party developers.

A large portion of Advantech's clients are providers of system integration services which will be able to create thematic SRPs and launch them via WISE-PaaS Marketplace to meet specific customer needs.

In a bid to promote on WISE-PaaS Marketplace, Advantech is seeking valuable partners to form the WISE-Cloud Alliance and to provide consulting services for potential customers.

