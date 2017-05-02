Win Semi expects to post 13-17% revenue growth in 2Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors expects to post a 13-17% sequential increase in consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017, with gross margin set to be better than the prior quarter's level.

Win Semi credited its positive outlook to the increase in market demand and inventory build-up of the smartphone supply chain.

Win Semi reported consolidated revenues increased 2% sequentially to NT$3.28 billion (US$109.4 million) in the first quarter of 2017, while gross margin rose 3.7pp on quarter to 33.7%. The company generated operating profits of NT$732 million in the first quarter, up 25% sequentially, with operating margin climbing 4.1pp on quarter to 22.3%.

Win Semi's revenues for first-quarter 2017 came slightly better than its estimate of flat performance. Revenues for the quarter were down 0.3% from the same period in 2016, however. "Excluding the effect of NTD appreciation over USD, our first quarter revenue grew over the same period of last year. This further strengthens our confidence toward the full-year revenue growth of 2017," the company noted.

Win Semi posted net profits of NT$496 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 10% sequentially and 41% from a year earlier. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.23 compared with NT$1.38 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Win Semi claimed that the company has been enhancing its GaAs technology and expanding production capacity over the past two years, while maintaining its capacity utilization rate at 80% and above thanks to its more diversified product and customer portfolios. Win Semi added it has attracted orders from "the world's leading IDMs and IC design customers."