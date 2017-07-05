Win Semi posts record 2Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$3.815 billion (US$125 million).

Win Semi's revenues for second-quarter 2017 represented increases of 16.7% sequentially and 7.2% on year. The results came within the company's guidance of 13-17% sequential growth.

Win Semi posted revenues of NT$1.29 billion for June 2017, up 1.7% on month and 6.3% from a year earlier. The June revenues were also the highest monthly levels in company history.

Win Semi's revenues for the first half of 2017 came to NT$7.09 billion, rising 3.5% from a year ago.

Win Semi said previously a pick-up in market demand and inventory build-up of the smartphone supply chain will help the company enjoy revenue and gross margin growth in the second quarter.

Win Semi reported revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 2% sequentially to NT$3.28 billion, while gross margin rose 3.7pp on quarter to 33.7%. The company generated operating profits of NT$732 million in the first quarter, up 25% sequentially, with operating margin climbing 4.1pp to 22.3%.