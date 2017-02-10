Win Semi expects to post flat 1Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors expects to post flat sequential growth in consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017, while gross margin will be better than the prior quarter's level.

Win Semi announced revenues declined 10% sequentially to NT$3.21 billion (US$103.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, while gross margin fell 5.3pp on quarter to 30%. The company generated quarterly net profits of NT$550 million, down 45% on quarter, with EPS coming to NT$1.38.

Despite a slow fourth quarter, Win Semi saw its revenues and net profits for all of 2016 climb to record-high levels. Revenues soared 13% to NT$13.62 billion in 2016 while net profits increased 16% on year to NT$3.1 billion. The company reported a record EPS of NT$7.60 for 2016.

"We are pleased to report another record-high revenue and net income for the full year of 2016," Win Semi said in a statement. "This again confirms the success of our strategy in recent years to diversify into different applications and markets by leveraging our strength of multiple technologies"

Win Semi will still benefit from smartphone market growth. Though the growth is limited, new models with specs upgrades will continue to drive demand for GaAs components, the company said.

Meanwhile, Win Semi with its high-frequency, high-power component technology is confident about its business in the infrastructure and non-handset sectors during 2017. In addition, Win Semi's newly-added optical device offering will make a solid contribution to company revenues in 2017, the GaAs IC foundry noted.

Win Semi said the company is optimistic about its revenue and profit performance in 2017, without giving specific estimates.