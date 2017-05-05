Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:13 (GMT+8)
Win Semi posts revenue growth in April
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion (US$41.5 million) for April 2017, up 10.2% on year and 5.9% sequentially. The April revenues were also the highest monthly levels in company history.

Win Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$4.52 billion, rising 2.2% from a year earlier.

Win Semi expects to post 13-17% sequential growth in second-quarter revenues, with a higher gross margin. The company credited its positive outlook to the increase in market demand and inventory build-up of the smartphone supply chain.

Win Semi disclosed revenues increased 2% sequentially to NT$3.28 billion in the first quarter of 2017, while gross margin rose 3.7pp on quarter to 33.7%.

Broadcom, RDA Microelectronics and Skyworks Solutions are reportedly among Win Semi's major customers. The Taiwan-based GaAs IC foundry has also obtained orders for Qualcomm's GaAs power amplifier and RF solutions, according to industry sources.

In other news, GaAs IC foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC) and GaAs epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) have reported on-year revenue decreases for April 2017 of 37% and 12.2%, respectively. AWSC's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$599 million, down 44.4% on year, while revenues at VPEC during the four-month period fell 22.4% from a year earlier to NT$676 million.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
