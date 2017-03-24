Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Win Semiconductors' board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$4.50 (US$0.15) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company generated a record NT$6.04 in EPS.

The proposal will be discussed and brought to a vote at Win Semi's general shareholders meeting on June 16, 2017, according to the pure-play gallium arsenide (GaAs) foundry.

Win Semi closed at NT$132 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on March 23, down NT$7 or 5%.

Win Semi in February provided its outlook for the first quarter of 2017 estimating sequential revenue growth but a higher gross margin. The company saw its revenues decline 10% sequentially to NT$3.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, while gross margin fell 5.3pp on quarter to 30%.

Win Semi reported revenues for 2016 increased 13% on year to a record NT$13.62 billion, while gross margin slid 3pp to 36.62%. The company posted net profits of NT$3.1 billion in 2016, up 16% on year and also hitting a annual high.

Win Semi disclosed its cumulative 2017 revenues through February decreased 3.9% from a year ago to NT$2.09 billion.