Win Semi posts revenue growth for March

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.18 billion (US$38.8 million) for March 2017, up 17.6% sequentially and 6% on year.

Win Semi's revenues came to NT$3.27 billion for the first quarter of 2017, up 1.9% on quarter but down 0.5% from a year ago.

A seasonal pick-up in demand for power amplifiers and optical communications components will buoy Win Semi's revenues during the second quarter of 2017, according to market sources. The GaAs IC foundry has also reportedly cut into the supply chain for Apple's 2017 iPhones, and will start shipments in April, said the sources.

Win Semi said the company has not given its outlook for the second quarter and does not comment on specific orders and customers.

Win Semi saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$13.62 billion, while net profits also hit an all-time high of NT$3.1 billion. EPS for the year came to a record NT$6.04.

Win Semi: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 1,182 17.6% 6% 3,271 (0.5%) Feb-17 1,005 (7.3%) (7.3%) 2,089 (3.9%) Jan-17 1,084 0.5% (0.5%) 1,084 (0.5%) Dec-16 1,078 (1%) (0.7%) 13,605 13.2% Nov-16 1,089 4.3% 2.4% 12,527 14.6% Oct-16 1,044 (6%) (0.4%) 11,439 15.9% Sep-16 1,111 (8%) 7.6% 10,395 17.9% Aug-16 1,208 (1.7%) 24.2% 9,284 19.3% Jul-16 1,229 1.1% 35.6% 8,076 18.6% Jun-16 1,216 0.7% 17.7% 6,847 15.9% May-16 1,207 6.3% 17.9% 5,631 15.6% Apr-16 1,136 1.9% 9% 4,424 15% Mar-16 1,115 2.8% 7.2% 3,288 17.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017