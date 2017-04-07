Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Win Semi posts revenue growth for March
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.18 billion (US$38.8 million) for March 2017, up 17.6% sequentially and 6% on year.

Win Semi's revenues came to NT$3.27 billion for the first quarter of 2017, up 1.9% on quarter but down 0.5% from a year ago.

A seasonal pick-up in demand for power amplifiers and optical communications components will buoy Win Semi's revenues during the second quarter of 2017, according to market sources. The GaAs IC foundry has also reportedly cut into the supply chain for Apple's 2017 iPhones, and will start shipments in April, said the sources.

Win Semi said the company has not given its outlook for the second quarter and does not comment on specific orders and customers.

Win Semi saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$13.62 billion, while net profits also hit an all-time high of NT$3.1 billion. EPS for the year came to a record NT$6.04.

Win Semi: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

1,182

17.6%

6%

3,271

(0.5%)

Feb-17

1,005

(7.3%)

(7.3%)

2,089

(3.9%)

Jan-17

1,084

0.5%

(0.5%)

1,084

(0.5%)

Dec-16

1,078

(1%)

(0.7%)

13,605

13.2%

Nov-16

1,089

4.3%

2.4%

12,527

14.6%

Oct-16

1,044

(6%)

(0.4%)

11,439

15.9%

Sep-16

1,111

(8%)

7.6%

10,395

17.9%

Aug-16

1,208

(1.7%)

24.2%

9,284

19.3%

Jul-16

1,229

1.1%

35.6%

8,076

18.6%

Jun-16

1,216

0.7%

17.7%

6,847

15.9%

May-16

1,207

6.3%

17.9%

5,631

15.6%

Apr-16

1,136

1.9%

9%

4,424

15%

Mar-16

1,115

2.8%

7.2%

3,288

17.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

