Google to use renewable energy in Taiwan datacenter

Yolanda Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Google will use renewable energy to power a datacenter in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, central Taiwan, the company's global energy policy and strategy director Marsden Hanna said a forum in Taipei recently.

Google plans to procure renewable energy from new generators instead of existing ones in an attempt to boost development of renewable energy, Hanna said at the New Energy Leadership Forum.

However, because Taiwan's law requires electricity generated by private renewable energy generators be sold to state-run Taiwan Power Company for distribution and not be directly sold to users, Google has been unable to procure the energy yet.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has recommended that Google invest in Taiwan Cement's project to set up a PV power station in the Changhua industrial park and receive direct supply from it. But Google has declined the recommendation because it plans to purely procure rather than invest in generation of renewable energy.

MOEA said it is mulling other ways to help Google.

The Taiwan government aims to hike the proportion of renewable energy to 20% in 2025 and sets 2025 target installation capacities of 20.0GWp for PV power, 1.2GW for terrestrial wind farms, 3.0GW for offshore wind power, 2.15GW for hydraulic power, 813MW for biomass power, and 200MW for geothermal power.