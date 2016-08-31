Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
MOEA sets tentative 2017 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

The Bureau of Energy under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has set tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy to be generated in 2017, with the rates for PV power generation downward adjusted by 6.65-7.10% from 2016 levels.

Due to limited land available for setting up ground-mounted systems, more PV power stations will be mounted on the surface of water, mostly reservoirs and ponds, beginning 2017, the bureau said.

To encourage adoption of high-efficiency PV modules, feed-in tariff rates for PV systems or power stations consisting of such PV modules are marked up by 5%, the bureau indicated.

High-efficiency PV modules are defined as those with power generation 12-30% higher than conventional models made of the same number of solar cells, the bureau noted.

The hike in feed-in tariff rate is aimed to prevent use of low-efficiency PV modules, for most of low-price PV modules in use are produced by factories set up by China-based makers in Vietnam and Malaysia, the bureau explained.

The bureau will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned on September 20 and then set final feed-in tariff rates.

Bureau of Energy: 2017 tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy

Type of renewable energy

Feed-in tariff rate (NT$/kWh)

Adjustment from 2016

PV

Ground-mounted

4.35 (US$0.14)

down 6.7%

Mounted on surface of water

4.87

Rooftop systems

6.02

down 7.1%

Wind

Terrestrial

2.88

up 2.4%

Offshore

5.98

up 4.2%

Biogas (mostly produced by pig farms)

5.00

up 28.0%

Geothermal

4.79

down 3.0%

Source: Bureau of Energy under MOEA, complied by Digitimes, August 2016

