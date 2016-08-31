MOEA sets tentative 2017 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

The Bureau of Energy under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has set tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy to be generated in 2017, with the rates for PV power generation downward adjusted by 6.65-7.10% from 2016 levels.

Due to limited land available for setting up ground-mounted systems, more PV power stations will be mounted on the surface of water, mostly reservoirs and ponds, beginning 2017, the bureau said.

To encourage adoption of high-efficiency PV modules, feed-in tariff rates for PV systems or power stations consisting of such PV modules are marked up by 5%, the bureau indicated.

High-efficiency PV modules are defined as those with power generation 12-30% higher than conventional models made of the same number of solar cells, the bureau noted.

The hike in feed-in tariff rate is aimed to prevent use of low-efficiency PV modules, for most of low-price PV modules in use are produced by factories set up by China-based makers in Vietnam and Malaysia, the bureau explained.

The bureau will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned on September 20 and then set final feed-in tariff rates.

Bureau of Energy: 2017 tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy Type of renewable energy Feed-in tariff rate (NT$/kWh) Adjustment from 2016 PV Ground-mounted 4.35 (US$0.14) down 6.7% Mounted on surface of water 4.87 Rooftop systems 6.02 down 7.1% Wind Terrestrial 2.88 up 2.4% Offshore 5.98 up 4.2% Biogas (mostly produced by pig farms) 5.00 up 28.0% Geothermal 4.79 down 3.0%

Source: Bureau of Energy under MOEA, complied by Digitimes, August 2016