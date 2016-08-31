MOEA sets tentative 2017 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy

The Bureau of Energy under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has set tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy to be generated in 2017, with the rates for PV power generation downward adjusted by 6.65-7.10% from 2016 levels.
Due to limited land available for setting up ground-mounted systems, more PV power stations will be mounted on the surface of water, mostly reservoirs and ponds, beginning 2017, the bureau said.
To encourage adoption of high-efficiency PV modules, feed-in tariff rates for PV systems or power stations consisting of such PV modules are marked up by 5%, the bureau indicated.
High-efficiency PV modules are defined as those with power generation 12-30% higher than conventional models made of the same number of solar cells, the bureau noted.
The hike in feed-in tariff rate is aimed to prevent use of low-efficiency PV modules, for most of low-price PV modules in use are produced by factories set up by China-based makers in Vietnam and Malaysia, the bureau explained.
The bureau will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned on September 20 and then set final feed-in tariff rates.
|
Bureau of Energy: 2017 tentative feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy
|
Type of renewable energy
|
Feed-in tariff rate (NT$/kWh)
|
Adjustment from 2016
|
PV
|
Ground-mounted
|
4.35 (US$0.14)
|
down 6.7%
|
Mounted on surface of water
|
4.87
|
|
Rooftop systems
|
6.02
|
down 7.1%
|
Wind
|
Terrestrial
|
2.88
|
up 2.4%
|
Offshore
|
5.98
|
up 4.2%
|
Biogas (mostly produced by pig farms)
|
5.00
|
up 28.0%
|
Geothermal
|
4.79
|
down 3.0%
Source: Bureau of Energy under MOEA, complied by Digitimes, August 2016