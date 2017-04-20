APT to install 300 large-scale base stations for 2600MHz frequency band

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) plans to set up 300 large-scale base stations as well as over 11,000 Small Cell base stations to enable services through its 2600MHz frequency band, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

APT is expected to utilize the Small Cell based stations to launch new types of mobile broadband network services for exhibition centers, shopping malls, airports and factories in industrial zones, according to industry sources.

APT, an affiliate company under the Foxconn Group, is likely to focus on application services such as data transmission through its Small Cell networks, the sources indicated.