Taiwan market: HMD to start marketing Nokia 6 in early March
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

HMD Global will start marketing the new Nokia 6 in the Taiwan market on March 8 after the Finland-based firm officially unveiled the model along with the Nokia 5, 3 and the iconic Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Taiwan will be the second market for HMD to launch the Nokia 6 after China. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 3310 will be available globally starting the second quarter of 2017, HMD said.

HMD launched the 5.5-inch Nokia 6, which delivers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos sound, in China in January and has so far sold out two batches of shipments designated for the market through its distribution partner dj.com.

Available in four colurs - matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper - the Nokia 6 will retail at an average global retail price of EUR229 (US$242), according to HMD. There is also an arte black limited edition to the Nokia 6 portfolio, also priced at EUR229.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch Corning Gorilla Glass laminated 5.2-inch IPS HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU paired with an Adreno 505 GPU, and will be available at EUR189.

The Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch display and dual 8-megapixel cameras packed in an aluminum frame, and will retail at an average price of EUR139 globally.

The Nokia 3310 is a modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time, HMD said. Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month-long stand-by, the Nokia 3310 is available in four colors - red and yellow, (both with a gloss finish), dark blue and grey (both with a matte finish). The Nokia 3310 will be available at EUR49.

