HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 17 August 2017]

HMD Global has unveiled its flagship model for 2017, the Nokia 8, which feature a 5.3-inch IPS QHD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU as well as a dual 13-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, all with Carl Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 8 introduces a world-first in enabling Dual-Sight video to be livestreamed natively and in real-time to social feeds such as Facebook and YouTube, the company claimed.

The Nokia 8 also features Nokia OZO Audio, which can bring 360-degree spatial surround sound for a fully immersive audio experience to 4K video, according to the vendor.

Nokia 8 will be available in four colors: polished blue, polished copper, tempered blue and steel and will be available at a global average retail price of EUR599 (US$705) with roll out throughout September.

However, HMD may not launch the Nokia 8 in the Taiwan market until there is an adequate supply of the products, according to Sancho Chak, general manager of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau at HMD Global.

HMD has launched Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the Taiwan market, and these devices are currently in shortage, Chak said.

Sales of Nokia phones in Taiwan have been higher than expected, particularly after HMD tied up with Far EastTone Telecommunications (FET) to promote these devices in July, Chak revealed.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

