FPCB maker Ichia reports increased sales for February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Flexible PCB and handset component supplier Ichia Technologies has reported revenues of NT$501 million (US$16.268 million) for February, up 23% on month and 45% on year.

Sales of FPCB products increased 40% on month to NT$417 million in February, while shipments of integrated components reached NT$86 million during the period, said the company.

Revenues for the first two months of 2017 totaled NT$908 million, increasing 10.8% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.85 to a nearly one-year high of NT$20.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 2 session.