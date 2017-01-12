Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Ichia sees earnings increase 5-fold sequentially in 4Q16
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Flexible PCB and handset component maker Ichia Technologies has reported net profits of NT$115 million (US$3.604 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, a five-fold increase from the previous quarter.

The company also managed to record a net profit of NT$32 million for all of 2016 as earnings generated in the last two quarters of 2016 helped offset losses incurred in the first half, Ichia said at its latest investors conference.

Revenues for all of 2016 reached NT$6.074 billion with a gross margin of 6%.

The company expects its sales and earnings to grow steadily in 2017, while strengthening its presence in the automobile and optical networking device sectors.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.30 to finish at NT$16.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 12 session.

