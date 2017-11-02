Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 22:09 (GMT+8)
Ichia reports sequential revenue decline for October
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 November 2017]

Flexible PCBs and handset chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$674.2 million (US$22.35 million) for October, down 2.57% on month but up 34.35% on year.

The company attributed the sequential revenue decline to reduced work days in China due to a week-long holiday starting October 1 and expressed optimism that orders for its new products will continue to pick up momentum in the fourth quarter.

For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$5.921 billion, increasing 19.86% from a year earlier.

