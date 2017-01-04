Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
Ichia revenues fall 17% in 2016
MOPS, January 3; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

Flexible PCB and handset component maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$541 million (US$16.7 million) for December 2016, down 8% sequentially but up 7% on year.

In December, sales of FPCB products totaled NT$431 million, while shipments of integrated chassis components reached NT$116 million, the company said.

Revenues for all of 2016 fell 17% from a year earlier to NT$6.07 billion.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.15 to finish at NT$16.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 3 session.

