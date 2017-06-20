Smartphone makers may see component shortages in 2H17

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

As production for new iPhones is expected to begin in third-quarter 2017 and many Android smartphone vendors will also launch new models in second-half 2017, demand for handset components will increase significantly, and may result in shortages, according Taiwan-based component suppliers.

Smartphone vendors in China have been building up their inventories of handset parts recently in preparation of the launch of new models, while inventory levels at channels are also lower at present due to continued adjustments over the past two quarters, said the sources.

However, design-in of larger memory capacity, high-density batteries, high-resolution cameras as well as dual-lens camera modules have resulted in shortages of these key components, said the sources.

A significant increase in the use of 18:9 panels and Type-C interface solutions has also raised concerns of supply uncertainty for related parts in the second half of the year, added the sources.

The beginning of the volume production of the new iPhones in the third quarter could also create a squeeze-out effect on the supply for some components such as fingerprint sensors, metal cases and display components, said the sources.