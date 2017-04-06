FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues up in March

MOPS, Apr 5; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Flexible PCB and chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$566 million (US$18.65 million) for March, increasing 13% on month and 9% on year.

In March, sales of FPCB products totaled NT$448 million, while integrated chassis devices reached NT$123 million, Ichia said.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.474 billion, increasing 10% from a year earlier.

Increased sales to the automobile and optical telecom sectors contributed to the rise in revenues, the company said.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.40 to close at NT$23.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 5 session.