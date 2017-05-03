FPCB maker Ichia posts sequential revenue decline in April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Flexible PCB and chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$516.75 million (US$17.2 million) for April, down 9% on month but up 18.03% on year.

In April, sales of FPCB products totaled NT$395 million, while those of integrated chassis devices reached NT$130 million, the company said.

The sequential revenue decline in April was caused by inventory adjustments at clients, Ichia explained.

For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.99 billion, increasing 12.11% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price shed NT$1.70 to close at NT$19.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 2 session.