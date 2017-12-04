Flexible PCB maker Ichia reports steady November sales

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

Flexible PCB and chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported steady sales for November, buoyed by increased shipments of flexible PCB products to the automobile sector. Sales for November were down 2% sequentially but up 11% on year to NT$660 million (US$21.98 million).

Shipments of flexible PCB products accounted for 77% of the company's total revenues in November, the company said.

The company expects its fourth-quarter performance to be better than that for the previous quarter due to improved product mix and production efficiency.

For the first 11 months of 2107, revenues totaled NT$6.58 billion, increasing 18.9% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price closed at NT$15.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 1 session, down NT$0.30 from the previous session.