FPCB maker Ichia revenues up in June

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Flexible PCB and chassis maker Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$633 billion (US$20.9 million) for June, growing 5.05% on month and 19.94% on year.

Second-quarter revenues totaled NT$1.751 billion, which were up 18.87% from the previous quarter.

Increased demand for FPCB solutions from Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone vendor in China, ramped up Ichia's sales for May and June, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Judging from its backlog of orders on hand, Ichia will continue to see strong sales in July, said the report.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through June totaled NT$3.226 billion, increasing 14.56% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to close at NT$21.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 4 session.